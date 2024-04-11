1,105 MT of wheat arrives in Punjab mandis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

A total of 1,105 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat today arrived in 472 mandis situated in Ropar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mohali, Mansa and Ludhiana. Yesterday, only 423 MT of wheat had arrived. The arrivals would pick up next week as the crop would be ready for harvesting.

On the same date last year, over 21,000 MT of wheat had arrived in the mandis. Of the total wheat that has arrived, 753 MT has been purchased and 216 MT has been lifted from grain markets.

