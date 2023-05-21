1,118 CCTV cameras keep tabs on drug inflow in 24 jails: Govt to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Watch out! No less than 1,118 CCTV cameras in and around 24 prisons across Punjab are keeping an eye on checking the inflow of intoxicants and mobile phones on the jail premises. Information to this effect was furnished before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, a status report by way of an affidavit by Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Surinder Singh was placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench. Among other things, it gave the details of the steps taken by the department to check “permeation of intoxicant substances and cellphones in the hands of inmates within the jail premises”.

The affidavit was filed in compliance with an order passed by the high court on October 7, 2021, directing the DGP, Prisons, to examine the aspect before adopting necessary steps to put in place the requisite “measures to plug this flow and easy access to mobile phones and intoxicant substances”.

The status report said all necessary steps were being taken for regular and special searches to stop the menace of using prohibited articles by the inmates. As a part of the process, officials had been permanently deployed for regular and surprise searches. The intent was to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and effective surveillance of the activities of the jail inmates.

The affidavit said: “As many as 1,118 CCTV cameras have been installed at various strategic points in and around 24 jails, which are attached to the control room of that prison and further linked to a master control room. Proper frisking of persons/prisoners and checking of baggage is being conducted to curb the permeation of intoxicants/prohibited items”.

Satisfied with the steps elaborated upon in the status report, Justice Bhardwaj disposed of the matter. The high court had taken note of the issue during the hearing of a petition filed by an accused seeking directions to the respondent DGP, Prisons, to “look into the matter, whereby multiple false FIRs are stated to have been illegally registered against the petitioner while he was in custody”.

Refusing to interfere in the matter, Justice Lisa Gill had asserted the petitioner was confined in Amritsar Central Jail and was admittedly involved in a number of criminal cases. As many as 21 matters were detailed in the writ petition.