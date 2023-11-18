1,150 farm fires reported across state

Patiala, November 17
Days after the police sounded a red alert across the state and announced to initiate legal action against anyone found involved in burning stubble, 1,150 farm fires were reported on Friday.
Moga topped the district with 225 incidents, followed by Barnala (117), Ferozepur (114), Sangrur (110), Bathinda (109), Faridkot (101), Fazilka (81), Muktsar (70), Ludhiana (63), Jalandhar (42), Kapurthala (25), Patiala (22), Tarn Taran (17), Mansa (16), Malerkotla (12), Amritsar (11), SBS Nagar (5), Fatehgarh Sahib (3), Gurdaspur (3), Hoshiarpur (2) and Pathankot (1).
The fresh cases have taken the total count of farm fires to 33,082. As may as 47,788 cases were reported during the corresponding in 2022, which is 31 per cent less as compared to the last year.
Meanwhile, the air quality index of Mandi Gobindgarh was 239 today. The AQI of Jalandhar was 222, Ludhiana (208), Amritsar (188), Patiala (172) and Khanna (141).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size
Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...
Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...