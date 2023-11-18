1,150 farm fires reported across state

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 17

Days after the police sounded a red alert across the state and announced to initiate legal action against anyone found involved in burning stubble, 1,150 farm fires were reported on Friday.

Moga topped the district with 225 incidents, followed by Barnala (117), Ferozepur (114), Sangrur (110), Bathinda (109), Faridkot (101), Fazilka (81), Muktsar (70), Ludhiana (63), Jalandhar (42), Kapurthala (25), Patiala (22), Tarn Taran (17), Mansa (16), Malerkotla (12), Amritsar (11), SBS Nagar (5), Fatehgarh Sahib (3), Gurdaspur (3), Hoshiarpur (2) and Pathankot (1).

The fresh cases have taken the total count of farm fires to 33,082. As may as 47,788 cases were reported during the corresponding in 2022, which is 31 per cent less as compared to the last year.

Meanwhile, the air quality index of Mandi Gobindgarh was 239 today. The AQI of Jalandhar was 222, Ludhiana (208), Amritsar (188), Patiala (172) and Khanna (141).

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Moga #Pollution