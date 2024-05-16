1,260 kg poppy husk seized from truck in Hanumangarh

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 15

Under a special drive launched after a high-level inter-state coordination committee meeting held recently at Sriganganagar to step up vigil to prevent smuggling of narcotics ahead of LS poll in Punjab and Haryana, the Rajasthan Police’s District Special Team (DST) in a joint action with the Sardarshahar police, today seized 1,260 kg poppy husk from a truck near Hanumangarh. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. The value of the seized drugs is around Rs 2.5 crore.

Under supervision of ASP Lokendra Dadarwal and Circle Officer Anil Maheshwari, the teams of Sub Inspectors Mangu Ram and Virendra Kumar caught the truck bearing Haryana registration number. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

#Abohar #Rajasthan