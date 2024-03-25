1,269 litres of liquor seized in 2 districts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, the Punjab Police along with the Excise Department today launched a crackdown on bootleggers, arresting 48 persons and seizing over 1,269 litres of illicit liquor from them.

Cops also confiscated 4 kg ganja, 44 grams of heroin and Rs 51,000 of drug money during the soperation in Amritsar, Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. DIG (Border Range) Rakesh Kaushal said 1,200 cops were involved in the operation.

“Over 705 litres of illicit liquor and 3,750 kg of lahan were seized in the Amritsar rural police district and 19 bootleggers were arrested during the operation. This was followed by Batala where cops seized 138 litre of illicit liquor, 5,5500 kg of lahan, besides 4 kg ganja, 44 grams of heroin and Rs 51,000 of drug money from 16 persons,” the DIG said. A total of 370 and 56 litres of liquor was seized in Gurdaspur and Pathankot, respectively.

