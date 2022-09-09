1,300 km eways, highways under progress: Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has said road infrastructure and network play a pivotal role in the country’s development. He pointing out that better infrastructure was the backbone of industrial growth.

“About 1,300 km of greenfield expressways and access-controlled national highways are under progress in Punjab,” he said at a national conference in Bengaluru today.

