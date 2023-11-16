1.41 crore beneficiaries to get ‘atta’ on doorstep from Dec

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 15

The state government is set to ensure home delivery of wheat or atta (flour) to 1.41 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Safety Act from December.

The soft launch will be on Gurpurb on November 27. Sources said 400 new model fair price shops (FPS) would distribute wheat or atta, door-to-door, and would become operational by November 30. Another 400 FPS would be ready by next month. These FPS were being built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and this scheme would be rolled out by the Markfed.

A total of 2,700 FPS would be established. The state already has 12,000 FPS and the existing shops can also upgrade their infrastructure and opt for being a part of this scheme.

The state government has roped in 36 flour mills to grind wheat and has selected four vendors to run the FPS and distribute atta or wheat on the doorstep of the beneficiaries — one each in Majha, Doaba (Ludhiana, though in Malwa, has been included in this zone), Malwa 1 and Malwa 2. One of the vendors is the Kendriya Bhandar.

Under this scheme, which would cost Rs 670 crore to the state government, atta or wheat would be distributed on a monthly basis rather than on a quarterly basis. The millers would lift wheat from the decentralised procurement godowns, grind grain and deliver it to the FPS. The vendors running the FPS would then distribute wheat or atta.

The beneficiaries can opt to take ration at their doorstep or at the nearest accessible point.

