1,600 poll code violation plaints settled: Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, April 19

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to sensitise voters and gather their suggestions to make the electoral process more efficient and transparent, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C held a Facebook live session, “Talk to your CEO Punjab”, with voters today.

During the session, the CEO addressed several queries of voters and urged them to vote actively.

He said a target had been set to achieve a voter turnout of more than 70 per cent, as Punjab’s voting percentage during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll was 65.96 per cent.

The CEO added that over 1,600 complaints related to violations of model code of conduct had been received by the EC so far. He said all the complaints had been settled. The EC received 1,059 complaints on C-vigil app. Of these, 733 had been verified and 689 were settled within 100 minutes, said the CEO.

