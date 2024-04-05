Abohar: 1.7 kg heroin, damaged drone seized on border

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 4

A damaged drone and two packets of heroin lying near fencing on the India-Pakistan border around the Chak 40-PS border post of the Border Security Force (BSF) were sezied in Sriganganagar.

Circle Police Inspector Vikas Bishnoi said BSF soldiers spotted a drone and two packets near the fence. The packets contained 1.7kg heroin, and its price in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore.

BSF police and intelligence agencies have initiated a search operation in the area. Suspected Indian smugglers, who might have come to collect heroin packets dropped from Pakistan through drones, were yet to be nabbed. In view of the possibility of more packets being dropped by the drone, a joint search operation was conducted in Chak 40-PS village and its surrounding hamlets, but no more suspicious object was found.

According to the police, it could not be confirmed whether the smugglers returned empty-handed or managed to get some drug consignment. Based on a report of a BSF officer, a case has been registered against the suspected smugglers under the NDPS Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan