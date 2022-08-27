1,850-page chargesheet filed against 24 accused

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 26

The Mansa police today filed a 1,850-page chargesheet before a local court in the high-profile Sidhu Moosewala murder case, naming 24 accused, four of them absconding and 20 behind bars.

The chargesheet includes 122 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, the friends who were present with the singer at the time of the murder and the staff of the hotels where the shooters stayed after the killing. The accused already arrested are mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Saraj Minto, Manpreet Singh Manna, Manpreet Bhao, Prabhdeep Singh Babbi, Sandeep Singh Kekra, Baldev Singh, Pawan Bishnoi, Manu Dagar, Naseeb, Charanjit Singh Chetan, Priyavrat, Ankit Sersa, Keshav Kumar, Manmohan Mohna, Kashish, Deepak, Sachin Bhiwani and Arshad Khan.

Those absconding are main accused Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol (Lawrence’s brother) and Lipin Nehra. Accused shooters Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Manu Kussa, who were killed in an encounter, also find mention.

As evidence, the chargesheet has included forensic and post-mortem reports, seized cartridges, weapons and vehicles used in the crime, CCTV footage of the crime spot and of the hotels where the shooters stayed.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the four absconding accused were hiding abroad and the process for their extradition would be started soon. “The process can be started only after the submission of challan,” he said. Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab Government had pruned his security.

Meanwhile, five more persons have been booked on the complaint of Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu. The accused are Jeevanjot, Kanwarpal, Avtar, Jagtar and Jyoti. Avtar and Jagtar are said to be Balkaur Singh’s neighbours at Moosewala village in Mansa. They had courted controversy because of the CCTV cameras installed on their house that were allegedly pointed towards the singer’s house.

The SSP said the challan against them would be presented in the court following an investigation.