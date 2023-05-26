1.8L SIM cards linked to fake IDs blocked, 17 held

PTI

Chandigarh, May 25

The Punjab Police have blocked over 1.8 lakh SIM cards allegedly activated using fake identities and arrested 17 persons for issuing such SIM cards, the police said here on Thursday.

The Internal Security wing of the police in association with the Department of Telecom (DoT) had begun a crackdown against distributors and agents who were involved in selling SIM cards with fake IDs, a police statement said, adding such activities were major threat to security. A majority of cyber crimes and “anti-national” acts were being carried out using mobile numbers linked to false documents, the statement said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said stern action was being initiated against point of sales agents and other persons involved in issuing such SIM cards.