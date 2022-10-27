1 booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ropar: The police booked Harjinder Singh Patwari for alleged illegal mining at Babani Kalan village, near here, on Tuesday. The police said mining inspector Yatin Shivalik had lodged a complaint that Harjinder Singh Patwari was involved in illegal mining near Babani Kalan village during wee hours on October 25. When noticed, he along with two tippers, a poclain machine and one JCB, fled from the spot. The police said a probe had been initiated after registering a case under the Mines and Mineral Act.