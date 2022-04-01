1-day special Punjab Assembly session today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Vidhan Sabha will hold a special one-day session of the House on Friday.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has convened the session wherein three newly elected MLAs will take oath and the obituary references will be read out. The legislative business will be taken up for discussion.

While everyone in the government is tightlipped about the Bills to be brought in, sources say the government may table the amendment to the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, that would bind the use of rural development fund only for upgrade/building of rural infrastructure.

Sources say other Bills to be tabled on Friday could also deal with the recent announcements made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, including capping of pensions of MLAs, and barring schools from increasing their fee this year.

The government will also bring an official resolution motion in the Vidhan Sabha against the implementation of central service rules in Chandigarh, as many in Punjab believe it amounts to usurping of Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh.

The first session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha had concluded on March 22. All MLAs (barring one Congress legislator, one SAD MLA and an Independent) had taken oath and Kultar Singh Sandhwan had been elected as the Speaker. These three MLAs will be administered oath on Friday.

#bhagwant mann #kultar singh sandhwan