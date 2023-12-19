1 dead, three injured in fog-related mishaps

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 18

Milk vendor Sham Sunder (28) died on the spot when a vehicle hit his motorcycle near Dangarkhera village on the Abohar-Fazilka Road amid heavy fog today.

In another incident, Mohinder Kumar (40), a constable in the CISF, was critically injured after being hit by a tractor as he lost control of his motorcycle near Gumjal village.

In the third incident, farm workers Siya Ram and Sunder Singh were hurt when a car hit their motorcycle.

#Abohar #Fazilka