1 dead, three injured in fog-related mishaps

Abohar, December 18
Milk vendor Sham Sunder (28) died on the spot when a vehicle hit his motorcycle near Dangarkhera village on the Abohar-Fazilka Road amid heavy fog today.
In another incident, Mohinder Kumar (40), a constable in the CISF, was critically injured after being hit by a tractor as he lost control of his motorcycle near Gumjal village.
In the third incident, farm workers Siya Ram and Sunder Singh were hurt when a car hit their motorcycle.
