1 held for ‘exploiting’ woman

Abohar, May 20
A Muktsar district resident was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a woman in Sriganganagar yesterday.
The woman alleged that Nirmal Singh of Ram Singh Wali Dhani (Surewala village) in Muktsar sexually assaulted her by recording a video of her while she was bathing.
The suspect had threatened the complainant that he would post the video on social media platforms, she alleged.
Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Savita Daal said the victim, on March 15, reported that Singh came to her house to work as a mason in August 2023.
The complainant alleged that Singh secretly took a photo and a video of her bathing on his mobile phone. After this, he threatened her, stating that he would upload the photo and the video on social media platforms.
After registering a case, the police began the preliminary investigation, arresting Nirmal Singh yesterday.
