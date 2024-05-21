1 held for sending bomb threats to DC

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 20

Police authorities claimed to have arrested a youngster for allegedly sending hoax emails to Deputy Commissioner Pallavi, threatening to blast bombs at various places during the election period.

Three electronic devices and several SIM cards were recovered from the possession of the suspect.

Identified as Rajdeep Singh of Malo Daud village (Malaudh police station) in the Khanna police district, the suspect attempted to implicate his friend and her fiancé in a false case by spoofing their email IDs. Singh committed the act with the intent to stop his friend’s betrothal ceremony.

“Having received information about the incident and keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we constituted a special team under the supervision of SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal and DSP Gurdev Singh. Intensive scientific and technical investigation by Cyber Cell in-charge Gurpreet Kaur enabled us to identify the accused, who was nabbed by a team of cops supervised by CIA in-charge Harjinder Singh,” said SSP Simrat Kaur.

Emails were sent to the email ID of the DC between May 10 and May 12, Kaur added. In the emails, Singh threatened the DC that a series of blasts would take place in Malerkotla over the course of several days, adding that the administration would not be able to handle the situation.

Further investigations revealed that the accused, an employee of a private company in Malerkotla, was shocked to find out that the girl he had wished to marry had been betrothed to someone else.

Upon discovering this, Singh allegedly hacked the email IDs of the girl and her fiancé, and sent hoax messages about bomb blasts.

