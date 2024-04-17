1 hurt in clash at Kotkapura

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 16

One person received serious bullet injuries and two others sustained other injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against five persons. The clash took place near Dera Sacha Sauda in Kotkapura.

According to information, blunt and sharp weapons, and firearms were used in the clash. Among them was Samanpal, a young man who sustained a bullet injury. Samanpal was admitted to the local Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Faridkot SP Jasmeet Singh said that this clash was caused due to enmity between two local groups. A case against five people was registered on the basis of Samanpal’s statement.

