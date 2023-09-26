1 inmate hurt in clash at Faridkot Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 25

A clash involving four inmates at Faridkot Central Jail today left one of them seriously injured. The victim, Rajwinder Singh, who suffered head injuries, was shifted to the Civil Hospital here.

Sources said it started with a scuffle between three inmates, who are facing cases under the NDPS and Arms Act, and Rajwinder. It is alleged Lovepreet Singh of Bathinda, Baljit Singh of Muktsar and Pawandeep Singh Pawana of Faridkot had a verbal dispute with Rajwinder, who is undergoing 10 years in jail under the NDPS Act. However, this verbal dispute led to a scuffle, leaving the latter with a head injury.

The jail authorities claimed that by the time they managed to stop the fight, the inmate had already sustained a head injury.

