1 kg contraband seized in Tarn Taran district, 2 arrested

Tarn Taran, November 19

The Khalra police arrested two motorcycle-borne persons from near the defence drain here last night and seized 1.01 kg of heroin.

The contraband was brought from across the border via drone. The drone returned after delivering the consignment.

On their arrest, the smugglers gave their fake identification to the police. This came to the notice of the police today when the suspects were to be produced in court to procure their police remand.

ASI Satnam Singh, the police officer who arrested the smugglers, said that he was on patrolling duty in the area when he stopped two motorcycle-borne persons. On their search, the police recovered 1.01 kg of heroin.

The smugglers introduced themselves as Jashanpreet Singh Jashan, son of Harnek Singh and resident of Narli, and Gurjant Singh, son of Mahain Singh and resident of Jeobala.

The police said that smuggler Jashanpreet Singh Jashan gave his father’s name as Devinder Singh Daddu of Narli today. The other suspect said that his real name is Harjit Singh, not Gurjant Singh.

The issue can rake up controversy in political circles as SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said that Jashanpreet is the nephew of an AAP MLA. He said that even the MLA’s name too was mentioned in police record with regard to smuggling.

The MLA, when contacted on his phone, didn’t respond.

ASI Satnam Singh said that the police have registered a case under Section 21-C, 29, 61, 85 of NDPS Act and 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act 1934. The accused were produced in court today and sent to two-day police remand.

Meanwhile, the 103 Battalion of BSF — during a search — found another drone from Khalra area and a case has been registered.

