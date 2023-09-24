1 killed in mishap

Aboharl: A 50-year-old woman, Shridevi, died in a bike mishap while she was riding pillion on the national highway. — OC
Bike-borne assailants open fire at Zira trader
Ferozepur: Two unidentified men, allegedly gangsters, shot at a trader in Zira late on Thursday. Raj Kumar Chhabra of Basti Machhian in Zira sub-division was sitting at his shop when two bike-borne assailants shot at him. A case under Sections 336 and 387 of the IPC has been registered at the Zira City police station.
Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh
Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’
Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA
Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record