1 more found dead in Ropar house collapse

Ropar, April 19
The toll in the house collapse incident in Ropar mounted to three as one of the five victims was also found dead under the debris. Two victims Ramesh Kumar (39) had Sahil (23) were declared brought dead when they were taken to the Ropar Civil Hospital and the PGI, Chandigarh yesterday.
One labourer Nazim is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, while the search for the remaining one victim is still on.
Teams of the NDRF and SDRF are involved in the search of the fifth trapped labourer Abhishek, who belongs to Harda in Ambala.
The tragedy struck when six labourers were working to lift the level of the house from ground using jacks. One labourer survived the accident as he had gone to drink water outside.
Meanwhile, a case under Section 304-A, 337, 338, IPC, has been registered at the City police station on the complaint of Rajesh Kumar of Kalasi, Karnal, against house owner Sukhwinder Singh and contractor Sunil Kumar. The contractor has been arrested by the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...