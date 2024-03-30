10.6 kg drugs, drone seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

In three incidents, the BSF seized over 10 kg narcotics and a China-made drone near the International Border in the state over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, a BSF patrolling party noticed human footprints along the zero line ahead of the security fence near Maharsona village in the Fazilka Sector, following which an extensive search operation along with sniffer dogs was launched.

During the search, nine packets of heroin, each stuffed separately in black-coloured socks and weighing about 9.5 kg were found hidden in fields, a BSF officer said.

On March 28, the BSF intelligence unit reported suspicious movement of two unidentified individuals along the border near Nagalamb village in the Amritsar sector. BSF troops reached the site but the suspects managed to flee. During search of the area, a packet wrapped in brown adhesive tape containing about 1.14 kg heroin was found.

On the same evening near Dauke village in the Amritsar sector, BSF troops detected unusual sounds near their post. On investigating, a small DJI Mavic-3 quadcopter was found from a field.

