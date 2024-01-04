10 Punjab AAP ministers get two cars each

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Ten of the 15 ministers in the AAP-led state government have received a new year bonanza in the shape of two new cars each. These cars have been purchased at a cost of around Rs 3 crore.

Other than Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur, Education Minister Harjot Bains and Investment Promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, all other ministers have got new cars.

Each of these 10 ministers have received one new Innova Crysta ZX as a staff car and one Bolero for their security staff. Sources in the state Finance Department have told The Tribune that the cars used by the ministers had been on the roads for nine to 13 years. The old cars will, however, not be condemned immediately, but will be allotted to the General Managers of Punjab Roadways and Regional Transport officers, the sources claimed.