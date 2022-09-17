10 booked for illegal mining

Ferozepur, September 16
The Ferozepur police have booked 10 persons, including a woman, in an illegal mining case at Fatehgarh Sabhra village in Mallanwala block.
The Mining Department had received inputs that Gurdip Singh, Sardar Singh, Ajit Singh, Kirpal Singh, Gurdev Singh, Surjit Kaur, Dilbag Singh, Sahib Singh, Baldev Singh and Sukhdev Singh were indulging in illegal mining in their fields.
A case was registered against the accused at the Mallanwala police station under Section 379 of the IPC and 21(3) of the Mining and Mineral Act, 1957 (FIR No. 152, dated September 15, 2022).
