10 DCs shifted in major reshuffle in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

In major administrative reshuffle, deputy commissioners of 10 districts were transferred today. This is the second reshuffle after the AAP formed the government. Harpreet Singh Sudan is now the DC of Amritsar, in place of Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who goes to Muktsar.

As many as five women officers — Sonali Giri, Madhvi Kataria, Isha, Babita and Apneet Riyait — have been replaced. They will be issued new posting orders later. However, three other women officers — Sakshi Sawhney, Ruhee Dugg and Preeti Yadav — have been posted as DCs of Patiala, Faridkot and Ropar, respectively.

Sandeep Hans is the DC of Hoshiarpur, Sanyam Aggarwal of Malerkotla, Harbir Singh of Pathankot, Amit Talwar of Mohali and Himanshu Aggarwal of Fazilka. Two days ago, DCs of five districts — Barnala, Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur and Mansa — were changed. —