10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

Around 10 international and domestic flights were on Saturday diverted from Delhi to Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, after heavy rain and unfavorable weather conditions occurred in Delhi during the night.

The Delhi Airport authorities have advised passengers to get in touch with the airlines for updated flight information.

The passengers alleged that no proper arrangement for their stay was made at Amritsar.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport posted on its official Twitter handle.

However, thundershowers and gusty winds brought some respite towards the evening in Delhi. Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. It had logged a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest so far this year. A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday, weather forecasters said. A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday. As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.