10-fold rise in Covid cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 3
A sudden increase in Covid-19 cases has been witnessed in the state. However, the situation is completely under control.
According to the data compiled by the state Health Department, the cases have risen 10 times in the past three weeks in Punjab. In the past month, around 650 cases and three deaths have been reported in Punjab.
Till March 10, the daily average of cases was around five, now the state is getting 40-50 cases daily. At present, the number of active cases in the state is around 400. Of these, four patients are critical and admitted to tertiary care hospitals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled