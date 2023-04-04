10-fold rise in Covid cases in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

A sudden increase in Covid-19 cases has been witnessed in the state. However, the situation is completely under control.

According to the data compiled by the state Health Department, the cases have risen 10 times in the past three weeks in Punjab. In the past month, around 650 cases and three deaths have been reported in Punjab.

Till March 10, the daily average of cases was around five, now the state is getting 40-50 cases daily. At present, the number of active cases in the state is around 400. Of these, four patients are critical and admitted to tertiary care hospitals.