 10-hr power supply to farmers from April 1 : The Tribune India

10-hr power supply to farmers from April 1

Don’t sow moong in cotton belt: Mann

10-hr power supply to farmers from April 1


Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited Salebrah, Gomti and Bhai Rupa villages in the district to review the damage to the standing wheat crop due to untimely rain and hailstorm in last few days.

Addressing villagers, Mann said, “No compensation will be given to those who had given their lands on contract. Only cultivators will get relief.”

Further, he said the government stood with the farmers, whose crop had been damaged and claimed that all support would be given to them. He appealed to farmers to use the PAU-recommended sprays and purchase seeds approved by the university.

Mann also appealed farmers to diversify to save water and get better returns. To produce one kg of paddy, they had to use 3,600 litre water. Moreover, rice was not the staple food.

He said experts had suggested that moong should not be sown in the cotton belt, because the area where moong was sown led to whitefly attack on the cotton crop.

He also assured farmers of uninterrupted 8 to 10 hours of power during plantation from April 1.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh backdated formation of 'Warris Panj-Aab De', sounding similar to Deep Sidhu's outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents

3
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

4
World

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

5
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

6
Jalandhar

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

7
Diaspora

Man sentenced to 100 years in prison for causing Indian-origin girl’s death in US

8
Diaspora

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as 'Dis'Qualified MP'

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh case: 197 released so far, 7 detained under NSA, says Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier

North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...

2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California

2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California

The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...

Martyr’s son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka

Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka

Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul

Cong’s ‘satyagraha’ seeks to protect one man: BJP

Cong's 'satyagraha' seeks to protect one man: BJP

2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard

2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard

Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at th...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

Two held with 4-kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Two held with illegal weapons in Tarn Taran

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar lays stone of cow, dog shelter

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Open House: What steps should Mohali administration take to ensure people don’t suffer due to protests?

3 years on, work on mini-secretariat, judicial complex in Panchkula hangs fire

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Latifpura oustees heckle MLA, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Dump issue not resolved, Model Town residents threaten to intensify protest

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating