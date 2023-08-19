 10 more skill centres to come up in Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney : The Tribune India

  • 10 more skill centres to come up in Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

10 more skill centres to come up in Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

World-class skill centres of excellence to create 10,000 jobs every year, says the Rajya Sabha member

10 more skill centres to come up in Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

File photo of Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney.



Chandigarh, August 19

Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, on Saturday said 10 more world-class skill centres of excellence will come up in the state, including a state-of-the-art centre in Ludhiana that is likely to be operational next month.

Sahney told the media here that the major focus has been on skilling and jobs for the youth of Punjab.

“During this year, we have provided 2,000 jobs after skilling the youth from our skill development centres. I am also setting up 10 more world-class skill centres of excellence to create 10,000 jobs every year,” said Sahney, who completed one year in Parliament.

Sahney also played a key role in acting as a bridge between the government of Punjab and the Centre as he organised an interactive meeting of all MPs of the state cutting across party lines to create consensus for resolving issues such as Pending Rural Development Fund, stubble burning incentive fund and debt restructuring of Punjab.

Also, Sahney launched ‘Sikhya Langar Movement’ to establish skill centres in various gurdwaras and the first one will come up at Gurdwara Nanaksar in Ludhiana.

“This movement will go a long way in making unemployed youths to become an earning hand for the family, and a resource for the state,” said Sahney, and added that he sees a huge scope for the reason that the centres of religious and spirituality could also play a role in social and economic upliftt of the masses.

Sahney, who has not been availing any benefit entitled to the members of the Rajya Sabha, has donated his salary to a fund called Shahid Bhagat Singh Scholarship Fund established by him under which he has sponsored education of several doctors, pilots, sportspersons, among others.

Apart from the salary entitlement, Sahney has not availed any government perks.

“One of the biggest achievements during my first year is the anti-human trafficking campaign ‘Mission Hope’ which we are running to safeguard the women and youth of Punjab,” he said, adding through his efforts and resources he was able to rescue more than 50 Punjabi women from Oman, 17 men each from Turkey and Libya have been rescued.

Sahney was also successful in putting a stop on deportation of 700 Punjabi students from Canada.

