10 MW biomass power plant begins operations in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 24

The state government today announced the successful commissioning of renovated 10MW Biomass Power Plant at Jalkheri village in Fatehgarh Sahib. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the paddy straw-based Jalkheri power generation plant would provide 10MW of eco-friendly green power to the state.

It uses advanced Denmark Technology boilers and is designed to generate electricity using 100 per cent paddy straw. This state-of-the-art facility biomass plant will consume approximately 1 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually, which will help the state government to curb the problem of stubble burning in nearly 50,000 acres of area in Punjab, said ETO.

He added that this initiative would provide direct and indirect employment to 400-500 individuals, fostering economic growth in the region. The project brings multiple benefits, including environmental protection by mitigating air pollution caused by the burning of paddy straw in fields, supporting sustainable energy by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and effectively utilising the abundant paddy straw available in Punjab.

The term of power purchase agreement (PPA) for this plant is 20 years starting from June 21 this year after which the facility will be transferred to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Harbhajan Singh ETO