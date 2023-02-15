10 SSPs among 13 police officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, February 15
In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Punjab government on Wednesday shifted 13 officers, including 10 district police chiefs, with immediate effect.
Among the 13 officers, 10 are from the Indian Police Service and two from Punjab Police Service.
IPS officer Rajpal Singh has been posted as senior superintendent of police of Kapurthala, replacing Navneet Singh Bains, who has been given the charge of SSP Ludhiana Rural, according to a government order.
J Elanchezian will be the SSP of Moga in place of Gulneet Singh Khurana who will take over as SSP, Bathinda.
Amneet Kondal has been posted as SSP Khanna replacing Dayana Harish Kumar who will be the new SSP of Gurdaspur, according to the order.
Harminder Singh Gill has been posted as SSP, Muktsar while Satinder Singh has been given the charge of SSP Amritsar Rural.
PPS officer Bhupinder Singh has been posted as SSP Malerkotla in place of PPS officer Avneet Kaur Sidhu who will be SSP, Fazilka.
