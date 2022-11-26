10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Amritsar, November 25
The police have booked four persons, including a 10-year-old boy and his father, for “glorifying” gun culture, but later cancelled the FIR after it was pointed out that the firearm in question was a “toy gun.” The case was registered at the Kathunangal police station on Wednesday.
Two held, 2 booked in Ferozepur
- On Nov 20, the police had arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi, a resident of Sherkhan village, for posting his images on his Facebook while displaying guns
- Manjinder Singh of Mallan Wala village,was held for posting photos on Facebook in which he was seen flaunting weapons
- Sukha, alias Teddy, of Basti Khanu Wali in Sadar area was booked for posting photos and videos with a weapon on Instagram
- On Nov 22, Tarsem Singh of Katora village was booked for allegedly flaunting weapon at a function
The boy’s father had posted a photo of his son on the latter’s Facebook page in which the child was seen standing with a gun with a bandolier on his shoulder.
The case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC, which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.
The state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media.
According to the FIR, police had registered the FIR against four persons — a man, his minor son, and two others, all of whom were seen in the picture.
Former Minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the AAP government for registering the FIR, saying the child was only holding a big “toy gun” in his hands.
“Now, minor children too are being booked for carrying toy guns, this is Bhagwant Mann’s Rangla (vibrant) Punjab,” Majithia said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Swapan Sharma said an FIR had indeed been registered, but not particularly against the 10-year-old son of the man.
“There was some confusion initially, now everything has been cleared and after a thorough investigation, the police were cancelling the FIR against all the persons forthwith,” he said.
Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, the boy’s father said he had received a phone call from Kathunangal SHO.
“He referred to the particular photo on my Facebook. I told him that the photo was of 2015. I said the child was four years old then, now he is 10 years old.
“He told me to delete the photos. But yesterday, I came to know that a case had been registered. I then brought the matter to the notice of the Majitha DSP. I told him these were old photos,” said the boy’s father, a businessman.
Replying to a question from the media, he said, “I have not told my child about the FIR. What will the child go through.”
