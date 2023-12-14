10-year-old Ludhiana girl fights for life after elephant lifts her with its trunk and throws on ground

PTI

Ludhiana, December 14

A 10-year-old daughter of a labourer was injured after an elephant threw her on the ground lifting her with its trunk, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Guru Har Rai Nagar of Salem Tabri here, they said.

Luxmi was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Police took the elephant and the two mahouts escorting it into custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sumit Sood said it is being ascertained if they had the licence to keep the animal.