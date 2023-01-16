10-yr old injured in blast

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 15

A 10-year old boy sustained burn injuries in a blast at Bedi Nagar in the Moga city on Sunday.

The blast occurred when the high-voltage electric wires passing over the roof of his house came in contact and got stuck with the Chinese string of this kite.

The injured boy, with severe burns, identified as Lavish Kumar, was rushed to the district hospital at Moga but the doctors referred him to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital at Faridkot where his condition was said to be critical at the time of writing this news report.