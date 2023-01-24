10-yr-old raped

Moga, January 23

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Buttar Kalan village in Moga district, police officials said today.

The alleged suspect, who sexually assaulted the minor girl, has been identified as Hargobind Singh, also a resident of Buttar Kalan village.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted at District Hospital, in which, the doctors confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

The police officials said a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, had been registered at the Badhni Kalan police station agains the suspect. However, Hargobind has not yet been arrested by the police.