10-yr-old raped

Moga, January 23
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Buttar Kalan village in Moga district, police officials said today.
The alleged suspect, who sexually assaulted the minor girl, has been identified as Hargobind Singh, also a resident of Buttar Kalan village.
A medical examination of the victim was conducted at District Hospital, in which, the doctors confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.
The police officials said a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, had been registered at the Badhni Kalan police station agains the suspect. However, Hargobind has not yet been arrested by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...