10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Ludhiana, September 21

The Moti Nagar police arrested a teacher of Bal Vikas School, Muslim Colony, for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old LKG student.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Ludhiana police registered a case against the accused teacher, identified as Sri Bhagwan, a resident of Sherpur Kalan.

It has been learnt that the victim had hit another student with a pencil, following which the accused decided to punish him.

The victim’s mother said when her son returned from school on September 19, he was crying and unable to walk properly. The victim told her that his teacher had held him captive in his office and subjected him to torture. Two students held his legs and arms and the accused allegedly hit him with a baton on his feet, back and legs. The child had bruises on his body, the mother said.

When she reached her son's school to complain about the incident, the accused allegedly threatened to expel her son from the school if she brought the matter to the notice of the police.

The victim’s mother said her son was tortured by the accused on September 20 in the same manner.

“When my son informed me about it the second time, I took him to the Civil Hospital for medical examination and informed the police about the incidents,” the victim's mother said.

ACP Jatinder Singh said the police took suo moto cognisance of the viral video — reportedly made by other students — and arrested the teacher. A case under various sections of the IPC and Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Act has been registered against him.

Rights panel gives notice to police

Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has issued a notice to the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP)

Panel member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur took suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a report from the CP on or before the next date of hearing, fixed on Nov 30

