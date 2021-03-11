100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

As many as 100 police personnel of the Fatehgarh Sahib police on Thursday morning searched 20-25 flats at Homeland Society in Mohali.

The Ropar police are searching Eden Court on Landran Road. The Mohali police are at Jal Vayu Vihar since early morning.

Police at Jal Vayu Towers in Kharar. Tribune photo

For the past one week, police have been searching three upscale housing societies in Mohali suburbs under the tenant verification scheme.

More than 400 showcause notices have been issued to the house owners in the societies regarding tenant verification.

The operation was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and conducted jointly by the Police forces of three districts, including Mohali Police led by SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, Fatehgarh Sahib Police led by SSP Ravjot Grewal and Rupnagar Police led by SSP Sandeep Garg.

The police teams have rounded-up at least 20 persons on suspicion basis after conducting the operation at three societies in Mohali, including Mohali Eden Court, Jal Vayu Vihar and Homeland. The police have also impounded 10 vehicles on suspicion and recovered 18 grams of opium, seven weapons & Rs 21 lakh cash (Income Tax Department has been informed).

Divulging details, DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police had received information from reliable sources that some of the tenants are staying there without verification process and some have even further sublet their flats.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni confirmed the police's coordinated action, calling it a general search.

Kharar DSP Bikramjit Brar said: "The search operation at Jal Vayu Towers in Kharar began at 5am. Around 15 people have been detained."

Rupnagar Range and AGTF DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told media that police would disclose the details once the search operations were completed.