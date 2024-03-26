100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

PTI

Chandigarh, March 26

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said there would be 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in the state during voting for the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

The chief electoral officer said flying squad vehicles and static surveillance teams are monitoring violations, if any, of the model code of conduct during the election process.

CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling stations in the state, he said in a statement.

Besides, cameras would be installed outside 1,884 polling stations in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, the CEO said.

Sibin C said they had introduced a revamped NextGen District Information System for Elections (DISE) this time.

It would be used to manage all aspects of elections, from collecting data of polling staff to scheduling rehearsals, randomising polling staff and counting staff, he said, adding that this modernisation aimed to make elections more efficient, transparent and secure.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

The poll activity management system (PAMS), used for deploying polling teams and updating voting information, such as commencement of polling and the status of voter queues at closing hours, has also been revamped to enhance efficiency of election-related activities, Sibin C said.

