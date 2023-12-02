100% toll exemption for ‘Divyangs’ on NHs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 1

The government has given 100 per cent toll exemption for Divyang persons on the national highways in the state.

Mohali DC Aashika Jain said any Divyang, in whose name a vehicle is registered will receive a full toll exemption. They must register their vehicles’ ownership as Divyang in the registration certificate.

Any Divyang can register their vehicle with the Transport Department. To avail this, the individuals concerned need to obtain a special exempted Fast Tag by registering on the website “https://exemptedfastag.nhai.org/exemptedfastag/”.

