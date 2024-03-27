100% webcasting of all poll booths in Punjab, says CEO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The Lok Sabha poll will see major innovative initiatives in the IT sphere, including webcasting of all 24,433 polling stations in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said they would closely monitor the election process through 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations.

He said CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling booths and cameras would also be installed outside 1,884 polling stations.

Sibin C said they had introduced a revamped NextGen District Information System for Elections (DISE). It would be used to manage all aspects of poll, from collecting data of polling staff to scheduling rehearsals, randomising polling and counting staff, the CEO said.

Other initiatives include the launch of voter-friendly apps and monitoring transportation of EVMs.

The CEO said live streaming from flying squad vehicles (FSV) and static surveillance teams were monitoring violations of the model code of conduct.

The Poll Activity Management System (PAMS) used for deploying polling parties and updating voting information, such as the commencement of polling and the status of voter queues at closing hours, has also been revamped.

The CEO said other initiatives include Voter Helpline and “Know Your Candidate” apps. He said cVIGIL app would enable people to report violations of the model code of conduct.

