105-gm heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have seized 105-gm heroin from Rajpal Bhatti of Dhani Birbal and Arshdeep Singh of Seed Farm. They were intercepted on a link road near the town area. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and the duo will be presented in a court to seek remand. OC

Focus on state: Warring to CM

Chandigarh: PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked the CM to focus on governing Punjab than going for electioneering to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“It looks like the government is in suspended animation as most of the ministers and legislators have been deputed to Gujarat and Himachal for campaigning,” Warring said. TNS

NMC email ID for ragging

Faridkot: To facilitate medical students in lodging complaints regarding ragging directly to the National Medical Commission (NMC), an email ID, “antiragging@nmc.org.in”, has been created. The NMC has asked the colleges to display the email ID at prominent places like hostels, mess, classrooms, libraries, lecture halls and common rooms. TNS

PCC ex-secretary joins BJP

Muktsar: Pushpinder Singh Bhandari, who served as secretary of the Pardesh Congress Committee (PCC), on Saturday joined the BJP. Before joining the saffron party, Bhandari was Muktsar district in-charge of the Punjab Lok Congress. TNS

AAP anti-Dalit: Chabbewal

Chandigarh: Deputy Leader of the Opposition Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal has accused the AAP government of being anti-Scheduled Caste (SC). He said, “Whenever it comes to the welfare of the SC population and implementing schemes and reservations for them, the current government always shuns its responsibility.”

#abohar