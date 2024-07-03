106 SGPC members repose faith in Sukhbir Badal

Amritsar, July 2
As many as 106 SGPC members have rallied behind party president Sukhbir Badal.
After a meeting of SGPC members in Chandigarh today, senior vice-president of the party Daljit Singh Cheema said 93 members attended the meeting while six were abroad, five were not maintaining good health whereas two were busy somewhere but all 106 members reposed faith in Sukhbir's leadership.
During the meeting, in which SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former president Kirpal Singh Badungar were also present, the preparation for the voter lists for the SGPC elections was also discussed.
The members expressed concern that two baptised Sikh women were not allowed to take the Rajasthan judicial services examination. They condemned the authorities concerned for being biased against the Sikh community by showing disrespect to their religious symbols (Kakaars).
Also, the incidents of merciless beating of Sikh youths in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were condemned. The members urged the governments concerned to sensitise people towards the issue, stating that Sikhs were always known for protecting the rights of others.
