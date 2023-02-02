Ferozepur: 107 panchayats vow to fight drug menace

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 1

In a major initiative to eradicate the menace of drugs, over 107 village panchayats have passed resolutions to oppose and socially boycott those residents who are involved in either the consumption or sale of drugs.

The move came following a series of meetings held with senior police officials who personally reached out to every village exhorting them to come forward to participate in their drive against drugs which had assumed alarming proportions in this sensitive border district sharing boundary with Pakistan.

When contacted, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the panchayats were pleased to participate in this drive as they have been fed up of youngsters falling prey to this evil and she had personally participated in meetings with the panchayats, all of whom have assured to execute these resolutions in letter and spirit.

#drug menace #Ferozepur