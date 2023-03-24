11 aides sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

Eleven persons, including Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet Singh, were produced in the local Baba Bakala court amid high security after the expiry of their police remand on Thursday.

They were produced in the court in connection with the seizure of weapons from Shahkot in Jalandhar following the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his aides on March 18.

A case under Sections 279, 186, 506, 336, 427 of the IPC and Sections 25/27/54 of the Arms Act were registered at Khalchian police station. The court sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Later, except Amritpal’s brother, they were taken to the Ajnala sub-divisional court on a transit remand in connection with the Ajnala clash on February 24 when Amritpal and his armed supporters stormed the police station for the release of their supporter Lovepreet Toofan.

They were arrested and sent to two-day police remand.

Among those arrested included Harpreet Singh of Nihal Singh Wala, Sukhmanjit Singh of Nath Ki Khui, Bhupinder Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Amandeep Singh of Sirsa, Gurpal Singh of Bathinda, Savreet Singh of Sangrur, Baljinder Singh of Barnala, Gurbir Singh of Hoshiapur, Ajaypal Singh of Moga and Harminder Singh of Rajatal. Amritpal’s brother Harpreet was sent to judicial custody as his role in the Ajnala clash was yet to be ascertained.

