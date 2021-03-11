11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 3

In less than three weeks, the Muktsar police have arrested eight accomplices of gangsters, besides three others who hailed from the district were held from Bathinda.

Share details Our teams are continuously tracking persons with criminal background. Even public can share the details of any such person with us. — A Senior Police Officer

On April 14, the police claimed to have arrested five members of Mana group, all accomplices of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with weapons. Those arrested included Sukhdev Singh of Kakhanwali village, Sukhwinder Singh of Karamgarh village, Manpreet Singh of Ennakhera village, Ranjit Singh and Yash Kumar Kataria of Malout.

On April 15, the police claimed to have arrested two persons with illegal firearm (accomplices of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide gangster Kali Charan of Mohali). Those arrested were identified as Navdeep Singh of Jandwala village and Kamal Kishore of Ferozepur cantt.

On April 17, cops arrested an accomplice of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke along with a .30 bore illegal pistol and three live cartridges. The police claimed that the accused Varinder Singh of Madhir village was working as a security guard of Khushwinder Singh of Khirkianwala village.

Further, on May 1, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) claimed to have arrested three close aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda. Those arrested included Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, a resident of Charewan village, Himmatveer Singh Gill of Jhorar village and Balkaran, alias Vicky, a resident of Chak Duhe Wala village. Two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and an i20 car were seized from the trio. A senior police officer said serious efforts were being made to arrest more such persons.

