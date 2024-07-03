 Ferozepur: 11 months on, Hussainiwala laser show still shut : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Ferozepur: 11 months on, Hussainiwala laser show still shut

Ferozepur: 11 months on, Hussainiwala laser show still shut

Started at cost of Rs 5.7 crore in Novermber 2021, now victim of bureaucratic wrangles & red tape

Ferozepur: 11 months on, Hussainiwala laser show still shut

The site near National Martyrs Memorial where light and sound show used to be conducted.



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, July 2

The light and sound show started to narrate the saga of the Indian freedom struggle at the cost of Rs 5.7 crore in November 2021 under Centre-funded ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme at Hussainiwala here, has become a victim of red tape as it has been non-functional for eleven months. Thousands of visitors who come here to pay obeisance at the National Martyrs Memorial have been feeling disillusioned as they have been unable to witness this show.

Floodwater damaged equipment in 2023

As per information, the project to set up this show was entrusted to a private firm which had reportedly signed five-year contract for light & sound show equipment upkeep and maintenance. However, after a part of the equipment got damaged during floods in 2023, the company allegedly refused to repair the system citing that the damage was caused due to ‘natural calamity’ which they claimed was not covered in the contract.

The 40 minutes light and sound show with the National Martyrs Memorial in the backdrop, used to depict the saga of the gallant martyrs who embraced the gallows for the sake of the freedom of their motherland. However, in August last year, the place where the show used to take place in Hussainiwala was inundated with floodwater due to which some part of the equipment got damaged. However, since the state government did not bother to get it rectified, the show could not be resumed.

As per information, the project to set up this show was entrusted to a private firm, Tricolor India Schauspiel Pvt Limited, which had reportedly signed five-year contract for its upkeep and maintenance, besides the company was to provide a technician to run the show. However, after the part of its equipment was damaged during the floods, the company allegedly refused to repair the system citing that the damage was caused due to ‘natural calamity’ which they claimed was not covered in the contract. Even after series of correspondence, the show could not start and has apparently become a victim of red tape and bureaucratic wrangles.

When contacted, R M Kumar, general manager of the company said that since the system had got damaged due to natural calamity, the company cannot get it repaired at its own cost. SDM Charumita said the matter had been brought into the knowledge of the Tourism Department, which had asked for the ground report, which has been sent two months ago, she added.

While talking to The Tribune, an official in the Tourism Department said it has been mentioned in the contract that if the equipment gets damaged due to natural calamity, the company will not bear any expense on its repair. “We received a report from the Ferozepur administration stating that the equipment was damaged due to floods. There were five projectors which were installed for running the show. Out of these, three have been completely damaged,” said SDO Abhishek, adding that these equipment will be sent to a company to ascertain whether it can be repaired or not.  

