11 quintals of spurious ghee seized in Malerkotla

Sangrur: Officials of the Food Safety Department at Malerkotla have confiscated 11 quintals of adulterated desi ghee and started further investigation. “We have seized 11 quintals of adulterated desi ghee from a dairy and sent samples to laboratory for further testing,” said Divyajot Kaur, Food Safety Officer, Malerkotla. tns
Milk van overturns
Abohar: A pickup van, hired to collect milk for the Verka milk plant, overturned on Friday on the roadside in the middle of the Defence Road near Sachkhand Convent School. The injured pickup driver was admitted to the government hospital here. Doctors said that he has suffered a fracture in his hand. OC
Contractors skip summons
Abohar: Two Punjab liquor contractors, who had been summoned by the Sriganganagar police in connection with liquor smuggling cases, did not appear before cops on Thursday. The police had recently raided the offices and godown of a liquor firm at Lambi and the house of liquor contractor in Ferozepur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’