11 quintals of spurious ghee seized in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: Officials of the Food Safety Department at Malerkotla have confiscated 11 quintals of adulterated desi ghee and started further investigation. “We have seized 11 quintals of adulterated desi ghee from a dairy and sent samples to laboratory for further testing,” said Divyajot Kaur, Food Safety Officer, Malerkotla. tns

Milk van overturns

Abohar: A pickup van, hired to collect milk for the Verka milk plant, overturned on Friday on the roadside in the middle of the Defence Road near Sachkhand Convent School. The injured pickup driver was admitted to the government hospital here. Doctors said that he has suffered a fracture in his hand. OC

Contractors skip summons

Abohar: Two Punjab liquor contractors, who had been summoned by the Sriganganagar police in connection with liquor smuggling cases, did not appear before cops on Thursday. The police had recently raided the offices and godown of a liquor firm at Lambi and the house of liquor contractor in Ferozepur.

