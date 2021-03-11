11 with drug ‘links’ nabbed in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 9

In the presence of AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon, residents of Guru Teb Bahadur Nagar here today handed over to police 11 suspects allegedly involved in consumption and supply of drugs. The MLA claimed the suspects included two police department staffers.

The MLA alleged despite repeated complaints by residents, the police had failed to act against suspects. SHO Jagtar Singh said of the 11 persons, three had been identified as consumers of banned substance, while one was a constable with the Faridkot police. He refuted the charge of inaction against those supplying drugs. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against three persons.

#drug menace #ndps