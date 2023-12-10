11K blood units collected on Badal’s birth anniversary

Chandigarh, December 9
As many as 11,436 units of blood were collected as part of blood donation camps held across the state by SAD to mark 97th birth anniversary of Parkash Singh Badal as ‘Sadbhavana Divas’ yesterday.
Ludhiana topped the charts with 1,233 units of blood being collected from the district.
