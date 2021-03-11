12 Bishnoi accomplices held in 2 months from Muktsar

Muktsar, June 9
In less than two months, 12 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have been arrested by the Muktsar police. Besides, three gang members, all residents of Muktsar, have been caught by the Anti-Gangster Task Force from neighbouring Bathinda district. On April 14, five members of the Bishnoi gang were arrested and some weapons seized from them.
On April 15, the district police arrested two more members along with an illegal firearm. On May 1, the AGTF claimed to have arrested three aides of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar from Bathinda. Four pistols along with 20 cartridges and a car were seized from them.
On May 6, the district police further nabbed two gang members and seized an illegal pistol, five cartridges, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them. On June 4, the district police caught two more suspects with a pistol, three cartridges, two mobile phones and a motorcycle. On June 8, the police arrested Sumit Kataria of Dabwali, Haryana.
A senior police officer said they had started a drive against gangsters and their aides, which would continue in the future as well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...